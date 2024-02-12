Graduation Rates, Strategic Plan on School Board Agenda

ROCK SPRINGS – A discussion about the district’s graduation rates will take place during Monday’s Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees meeting.

The district’s graduation rates have improved during the past two years, with the district investing in grant-funded graduation coaches and other approaches to increase rates at RSHS. During the prior school year, the district’s graduation rate was 79.3%, which represented an increase of three percentage points over the 2021-2022 school year.

Additionally, discussion focused on the district’s proposed 2024-2029 strategic plan and the feedback the district received from parents and residents.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

An executive session focused on legal matters and personnel topics is also scheduled near the end of the meeting.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at the district’s Central Administration Building. A full agenda can be found here. The meeting is open to the public and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube Channel.