Graduation Rates, Strategic Plan on School Board Agenda

ROCK SPRINGS – A discussion about the district’s graduation rates will take place during Monday’s Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees meeting.
The district’s graduation rates have improved during the past two years, with the district investing in grant-funded graduation coaches and other approaches to increase rates at RSHS. During the prior school year, the district’s graduation rate was 79.3%, which represented an increase of three percentage points over the 2021-2022 school year.
Additionally, discussion focused on the district’s proposed 2024-2029 strategic plan and the feedback the district received from parents and residents.
An executive session focused on legal matters and personnel topics is also scheduled near the end of the meeting.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at the district’s Central Administration Building. A full agenda can be found here. The meeting is open to the public and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube Channel.