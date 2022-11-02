Grant Street to Close Starting Monday, Center Street Reduced to One-Lane Traffic

ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs will be closing Grant Street between College Drive and Center Street next week for upgrades and road repairs.

City officials say portions of Center Street will also be reduced to one-lane traffic each direction during the repair period.

Road work begins on Monday, November 7, at the intersection of Center and Grant streets. Grant Street will be closed between College Drive all the way to A Street.

Access to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County will only be provided at the intersection of College Drive and Grant Street. This road closure is expected to last approximately three weeks.

The city asks motorists to use alternate routes to reach their destinations during this closure.