Grant To Support Cancer Prevention and Control Programs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, in conjunction with the Memorial Hospital Foundation, was recently awarded a grant totaling $178,200 to host the Wyoming Cancer Resource Services Regional Coordinator Program through the State of Wyoming’s Department of Health-Public Health Division.

This is the second time Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center has been awarded the two-year grant, which begins in July.

“I am so happy to continue the work that I began two years ago,” said Kelly Sugihara, WCRS Region V Coordinator. “Through WCRS, I’m looking forward to continuing to partner with providers across southwestern Wyoming and grow the programs we now have in place.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sugihara, along with Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, will collaborate with industry employers, school districts, and physician’s offices and clinics across the five-county region which includes Sweetwater, Lincoln, Sublette, Teton and Uinta counties.

Sugihara will continue to lead programs on topics including the Wyoming Breast, Cervical, and Colorectal Cancer screening programs; HPV vaccination education; physical activity and healthy lifestyle initiatives; improving the quality of life for cancer survivors; implementation of a patient navigation resource system to assist the uninsured and other eligible patients to receive free cancer screenings; and to enhance and improve provider engagement and education across the five-county region.

Initiatives to implement sunscreen dispensers in various public parks and venues will also be new this year. Sugihara said the dispensers are another way to keep the residents of southwestern Wyoming educated on the importance of sunscreen. The sunscreen dispensers will allow the community to receive free sunscreen during summer.

Sugihara would also like to make the project sustainable and will be seeking sponsorships for summer 2021.

“They also will serve as a reminder to always wear sunscreen,” Sugihara said. “Don’t Fry, Reapply.”

For details on sunscreen dispenser sponsorships, cancer prevention, free screenings, and WCRS programs, contact Sugihara at 307-212-7517. For more information on Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, call Director Tasha Harris at 307-352-8381.