Grateful Unions, Community Offer Lunch to First Responders

Kaleb Busby and John Cole cook burgers and hot dogs for first responders at the Green River Fire Department fire station Monday afternoon as part of a meal offered by United Steel Workers 15320 and 13214. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

GREEN RIVER — As Green River Fire Department firefighters continue to work at the scene of Friday’s crash and fire in the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel, the community has come together to express its gratitude for emergency responders.

The United Steel Workers Union Locals 15320 and 13214 hosted a lunch for first responders at the Green River Fire Department’s fire station Monday afternoon. The meal was grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, along with cookies, drinks and potato chips. Marshal Cummings, President of USW 13214, said the food and drinks were donated by local grocery stores, as well as both Western Wyoming Beverages and the Coca-Cola Bottling Company High Country. Cummings said the community came together quickly to show its appreciation.

“We’re going to do what we can to show our appreciation,” Cummings said.

For Cummings, the gesture is more than a simple lunch to tired emergency responders, it’s a lifeline. While speaking before lunch was served, Cummings encouraged first responders to reach out to someone, saying the Steel Workers are willing to listen to someone struggling after working in the I-80 tunnel. He said the number one issue impacting miners in Sweetwater County is suicide and wants to offer support to responders who experienced trauma while doing their jobs.

“I can only imagine the horrors you saw,” Cummings said.

Other organizations are offering their support as well. Clint Scott, the senior pastor at HillTop Baptist Church in Green River, said his church also has support available for first responders, including therapists.

“We’re here to meet those needs,” Scott said.