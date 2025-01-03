Gray Certifies Property Tax Ballot Initiative for 2026 General Election

CHEYENNE — Secretary of State Chuck Gray certified a petition to include a ballot question aiming to limit property taxes for placement on the 2026 General Election ballot.

Gray certified the “People’s Initiative to Limit Property Tax in Wyoming Through a Homeowner’s Property Exemption” Thursday following verification of the 30,251 signatures attached to the petition. Wyoming law allows residents to propose and enact laws by ballot initiative if they follow requirements set in state statute. The first and second submittal of voter signatures took place before the 2024 General Election. According to Gray’s office, the ballot initiative will be the first in 30 years.

“Based on our office’s review of the first and second submittals, it is with sincere congratulations that I announce that the initiative has achieved the required number of signatures,” Gray said in a statement.

“The people’s right to propose and enact laws by initiative to address fundamental issues, such as property tax limits, is pivotal to our state. I look forward to putting forward to the People of Wyoming the choice of property tax limits in the upcoming election,” he said.