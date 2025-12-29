Gray Seeks Election to U.S. House

CASPER — Secretary of State Chuck Gray has his eyes set on Capitol Hill, announcing his intent to run for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Gray announced his campaign Monday morning, a weekend after Rep. Harriet Hageman announced she would be seeking election to the U.S. Senate. Sen. Cynthia Lummis said she would not seek re-election to her position in 2026.

“I’m running for Congress to continue fighting for Wyoming’s way of life,” Gray said in a media release. “With Congresswoman Harriet Hageman running for U.S. Senate, Wyoming needs a representative who will build on her strong record, advance our shared Wyoming values, and advance the Trump agenda that has delivered the largest margin of victory in the nation in three straight presidential elections.”

Gray has served one term as Wyoming’s secretary of state, pushing for a number of election integrity laws while positioning himself as a staunch President Donald Trump supporter. Prior to being the Secretary of State, Gray was elected to the Wyoming Legislature in House District 57 in Natrona County for three terms.