Great Beer, Live Music Highlight Saturday’s Wind River Brewfest in Pinedale: Local Hotels Offer Lodging Discounts for out of Town Attendees

The most recognized names in the Rocky Mountain brewing scene will converge in Pinedale Wyoming this weekend for the second annual Wind River Brew Fest.

Taking place Saturday September 7, from 3-7pm the event will feature breweries from across the region and will also boast live music, food vendors, fresh produce, and the regions first Beer Mile!

Local hotels will also be offering lodging discounts for out of town attendees.





Confirmed Brewers

Melvin Brewery (Alpine)

Square State Brewing (Rock Springs)

StillWest (Jackson)

Smith Alley Brewing (Sheridan)

Lander Brewing (Lander)

Road House (Jackson)

Wildlife Brewing (Jackson)

Black Tooth Brewing (Sheridan)

Wind River Brewing Company (Pinedale)

Live Music



Music will start at 4:30 and is FREE to the public.



Headlining the festival’s music lineup will be Jackson, WY favorites Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine.

From “searing slide guitar” (Country Weekly) in the country- blues vein ala Duane Allman, to grooving poetic tunes that swing from fingerstyle folk-grass to gritty Americana and soulful Rock N Roll, Davis is a lover of the energy harvested from both acoustic roots and electric sounds.

Pinedale troubadour Jason Tyler Burton will open the show.

Discounted Lodging

Wind River Brewfest is excited to be teaming with local hotels that will offer discounted rates for those travelling out-of-county to the show.

Use discount code: Brewfest when booking lodging at (Must call in to take advantage of discounted rates):

Tickets for Wind River Brewfest are $25.

To purchase tickets online visit Sublettechamber.com or purchase on the day of the event at American Legion Park.

The Wind River Brew Fest is brought to you by Wind River Brewing Company,

Pinedale Travel and Tourism and the Sublette County Chamber of Commerce.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.