Great Divide Chemical Seeking Full-Time Driver

Great Divide Chemical, Inc is looking to hire a full time Class A CDL driver with tanker and hazmat endorsements.
Great Divide Chemical, Inc is experienced and trusted in the areas of dust control, flotation, freeze proofing, liquid/solid separation, scale control.
Job Summary
- Carrying out local tanker deliveries
- Loading and offloading of chemicals
- Connecting/disconnecting hoses
- Communicating with office and shop staff
- Blending chemicals
- Filling out proper paperwork for each delivery
- Following all rules and regulations for each plant
- Making minor truck and shop maintenance and repairs
Requirements
- Must pass pre employment drug screen and will be enrolled in our DOT random drug/alcohol testing.
- At least 2 years trucking experience
- Clean driving record
- Current DOT Medical Card
- Must be able to lift 55 lbs
Schedule/Compensation
- Deliveries are primarily daylight operations
- Home most nights
- Guaranteed 40 hours a week with paid overtime and holidays
- Competitive pay and bonuses
- Paid medical and dental insurance
- Company matched 401K
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.