Great Divide Chemical Seeking Full-Time Driver

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
524
Views

Great Divide Chemical, Inc is  looking to hire a full time Class A CDL driver with tanker and hazmat endorsements.

Great Divide Chemical, Inc is experienced and trusted in the areas of dust control, flotation, freeze proofing, liquid/solid separation, scale control.

📧 Email your resume to gdc@wyoming.com

Job Summary

  • Carrying out local tanker deliveries
  • Loading and offloading of chemicals
  • Connecting/disconnecting hoses
  • Communicating with office and shop staff
  • Blending chemicals
  • Filling out proper paperwork for each delivery
  • Following all rules and regulations for each plant
  • Making minor truck and shop maintenance and repairs

Requirements

  • Must pass pre employment drug screen and will be enrolled in our DOT random drug/alcohol testing.
  • At least 2 years trucking experience
  • Clean driving record
  • Current DOT Medical Card
  • Must be able to lift 55 lbs

Schedule/Compensation

  • Deliveries are primarily daylight operations
  • Home most nights
  • Guaranteed 40 hours a week with paid overtime and holidays
  • Competitive pay and bonuses
  • Paid medical and dental insurance
  • Company matched 401K

To Apply

If interested, please call Jade at 307-382-5884

or email resume to gdc@wyoming.com

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR