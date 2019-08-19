Great Fun and Art at Annual River Festival and Art on the Green

GREEN RIVER– This past Friday and Saturday, the 18th annual River Festival and the 15th annual Art on the Green took place in Green River at Expedition Island.

With various vendors, music, art galore, and several activities, the weekend offered something for everyone in the community to enjoy.

River Festival

The annual Cajun Shrimp Boil kicked off the festivities on Friday night, drawing in a large crowd of food enthusiasts. Local band NoWhere Fast played throughout the evening, providing entertainment for festival goers.

The Knights of Columbus also offered a spaghetti dinner for the community to enjoy. The first day of the River Festival was brought to a close with a fireworks display that went off over the river.

On Saturday, activities got going with the annual Run with the Horses Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 10K. Check out results for the races here.

The Car Show at Evers Park was on display all day, in which several people showcased their whips. A horseshoe competition also took place at Evers Park.

The dog fetching competition hosted by Red Desert Humane Society took place in the morning at Expedition Island. There was a lot of participation from eager pups in both the land and water fetching events.

The Great Duck Race took off at noon, sending several colorful rubber ducks down the river with spectators and participants watching to see which ducks finished first.

Art on the Green

The 15th Annual Art on the Green featured several talented and creative artists this year. Over 40 high school, amateur, semi-professional, and professional 2D and 3D artists participated in the 24-hour art competition inside the Expedition Island Pavilion.

The community got to choose their favorite pieces, and judges chose winners for each category.

Community members also joined in on the fun with Battle on the Green. Artists did quick pieces in accordance to themes.

Art Reveals

The Green River Arts Council revealed two new pieces of art Friday evening, featuring a three piece stainless steel fish installment created by Green River artist Bob Patterson.

The fish installation, “Life in the Green”, is composed of three stainless steel fish, approximately 4×9 feet each, spanning across 65 feet.

The other piece, “The Fox Box”, made by artist Jacob Novinger from Idaho, is a fox sculpture composed of found metal objects. The dimensions of the fox are 50 inches high, 12 inches wide, and 45 inches long.

For more about these pieces, read our story here.