Great-Grandchildren Of Green River Woman Visits County Museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Maggie Riley’s black and white picture has greeted visitors to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum for many years and now five of her own great-grandchildren came to visit.

Maggie Goodwin was born in Nebraska in 1859 to Irish immigrants. She married Barney Riley in 1883 in Uinta County and soon moved to Green River. Barney, a Union Pacific car inspector, died in 1903. He left behind a highly independent Maggie to raise seven children on her own.

According to the 1910 census, Maggie and her family were living on South First Street. Later, she moved to 545 N First Street. She died in Green River in 1943 at the age of 84.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Her five great-grandchildren from Green River, Lander, and Evanston shared family stories about Maggie’s memorable life with the museum staff.