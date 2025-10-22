Green Belt Task Force Presents Yearly Accomplishments to Green River City Council

GREEN RIVER — The nonprofit Greenbelt Task Force presented its list of 2025 accomplishments to the Green River City Council Tuesday evening, highlighting a year of environmental and recreational improvements across the city.

Greenbelt Task Force Chairman John Freeman outlined several major projects, including the completion of the Bronze Belt Skyline Trail, a $1.3 million effort built in collaboration with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and volunteers. The Green River Dog Park also saw major progress, thanks in part to $39,000 in donations raised by the Green River High School Honor Society.

Accessibility improvements were a key focus this year, with mobility-challenged access points added to multiple city parks using city-provided funding. The task force also targeted invasive species control and implemented the recently approved Scott’s Bottom Nature Area Management Plan. As part of that plan, old river channels will be flooded to protect cottonwood trees, using water pumped during the fire department’s training exercises.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Freeman said that over the past two years, the task force has delivered $1.5 million in projects to the city. In 2025 alone, grant writing efforts brought in $107,000. The task force’s Second Saturday Volunteer Project built more than three miles of new trails at no cost, and board members collectively donated more than 1,500 hours of service.

Looking ahead to 2026, the task force expects to complete the Skyline and Tea Kettle trails, install watering stations along river trails, make repairs to the boardwalk, and retrofit park benches to better serve individuals with mobility challenges.

The Council unanimously accepted all project donations from the task force, formally incorporating the work into city assets and expressing appreciation for the group’s efforts.