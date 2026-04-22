Green River Adds High-Powered Offensive Leader

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School has found its next leader for the football program, hiring Mountain View assistant coach Brennan Walk as the Wolves’ new head coach, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 announced Wednesday.

Walk replaces Blaine Christensen and arrives after helping guide Mountain View to one of the most dominant runs in Class 2A, including an undefeated state championship season in 2025.

“Coach Brennan Walk is an energetic and outstanding football coach,” Green River athletic director Tony Beardsley said in a release. “We are extremely excited to have Brennan lead our Green River Wolves football program. His football knowledge and coaching experiences are a great fit for our football team. Brennan brings an energy and creative coaching philosophy that will help continue the growth of Wolves football into the future.”

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Walk has spent the past six seasons as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Mountain View under the direction of his father, Brent Walk, where he helped compile a 37-14 record, a 73% winning percentage, one state championship and three conference titles. His offenses have been among the most productive in the state, including a 2025 unit that totaled 5,347 yards, scored 78 touchdowns and committed just eight turnovers while averaging more than 45 points per game.

Over the past three seasons, Walk’s offenses consistently produced, posting 3,649 yards in 2023, 3,700 in 2024 and more than 5,300 in 2025. His work also contributed to the development of numerous standout players, including 23 all-state selections, nine Shrine Bowl selections, five Super 25 honorees and multiple college commits.

In addition to football, Walk has been involved across Mountain View athletics, serving five years as an assistant basketball coach and leading the program’s strength and conditioning efforts.

Walk was also selected as an assistant coach for the Wyoming Shrine Bowl in 2021 and will serve as the South Team’s offensive coordinator for the 2026 game.

He will transition into Sweetwater County School District No. 2 this fall, taking a position as a physical education and health teacher at Lincoln Middle School.

Walk inherits a Green River program that is coming off its most successful season in years, highlighted by a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Wolves also more than doubled their scoring output from recent seasons, signaling a program trending upward as it enters a new era under Walk’s leadership.