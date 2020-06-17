Green River Adopts Fiscal Year 2021 Budget, Appointed and Elected Officials Wages

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council unanimously voted to adopt the Fiscal Year 2021 budget Tuesday evening during their regularly scheduled meeting.

For the past few years, the city of Green River has been taking a conservative approach with the budget, which has prepared them more than other municipalities amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, according to City Administrator Reed Clevenger.

Additionally, the city cut out nearly $4.2 million of capital projects, and $1.2 million of expected sales-tax revenue to help balance the budget and “spend within their means”. If more sales-tax revenue comes in, then the city budgeted for, they could have some funds for additional projects.

On July 1, 2020, the start of FY 2021, the city estimates there will be $12,417,000 in the general fund. They estimate $6,666,800 in the capital projects fund, $1,545,300 in the solid waste fund, $7,377,143 in the wastewater fund, $3,881,500 in the water fund, and $1,526,313 in the risk management fund.

After subtracting the shortfalls, or deficiencies in revenue, the subtotal fund balances are expected to be as follows:

General fund: $9,354,186

Capital projects fund: $5,916,800

Solid Waste fund: $1,505,300

Wastewater fund: $7,551,753

Water fund: $2,915,862

Risk management fund: $1,146,313

The city also filled all of the community-service grant requests, which totals up to about $400,000.

The Council thanked the city staff for their hard work on balancing the budget and making cuts where possible without any layoffs.

Adoption of Wages

The Council also unanimously adopted the wages for appointed and elected officials.

The salaries for appointed and elected officials are as follows:

Mayor: $1,500/month

Council Members: $1,000/month

City Administrator: $151,738/year

Municipal Judge: $84,048/year

City Attorney: $78,000/year

City Prosecutor: $71,441/year

The mayor, council members, and city attorney salaries are the same as last year. Last year’s salary for the city administrator was $148,763. The salary for the municipal judge was $82,400. The salary for the city prosecutor was $70,040.