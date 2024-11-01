Green River and Rock Spring Swimmers Shine at Last Chance Meet

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Aquatic Center buzzed with intensity as the Wolves hosted the 2024 Last Chance Swim Meet on Thursday. Local talent from Green River and Rock Springs made waves, with several swimmers placing in the top five and securing state qualifications.

In the 200-yard Medley Relay, Green River’s ‘B’ relay team took first place with a time of 2:10.84. The relay featured strong performances from Kaylin Uhrig, Alayna Kelhofer, Bree Van Etten, and Katelyn Maez, who collectively edged out their competition. Green River’s ‘A’ team took third with a time of 2:15.67 with Tanith Smith, Hailey Luth, Mallery Lyon, and Haley Clevenger contributing. Rock Springs placed fifth with their ‘A’ relay team, clocking in at 2:18.24, led by Alice Whitfield, Kaylee Moore, Reagan Buss, and Zoe Schmidt.

Green River’s Tavia Arnell continued her dominance in the 200-yard Freestyle, capturing first with a time of 1:56.43, setting a new pool record and school record. The record, according to the results from GRHS, was previously held by Tanith Smith who put up a time of 1:56.66 in 2021.

Rock Springs’ Kaylee Moore followed in third for the 200-yard Freestyle, finishing in 2:18.72, while Green River’s Dalynn Graves placed fifth with a time of 2:20.98, both qualifying for the upcoming state competition.

In the 200-yard Individual Medley, Green River’s Kaylin Uhrig led the pack, winning with a time of 2:31.67 and qualifying for state. Rock Springs’ Abbi Scott took third in 2:44.75, showcasing endurance and technique. Bella Anderson from Green River rounded out the top five with a 2:47.80 finish.

The 50-yard Freestyle saw impressive speed from Green River swimmers, with Tanith Smith claiming first in 24.96 and Peyton Murray and Alayna Kelhofer taking second and third with times of 26.34 and 26.55, respectively. Zoie Gilmore rounded out the top four with a time of 28.03 with all four of the GRHS girls qualifying for state.

Rock Springs’ Zoe Schmidt placed fourth in the 100-yard Freestyle at 1:02.53, adding another top-five finish to her team’s performance and qualifying for state. In the 500-yard Freestyle, the Lady Wolves’ Bella Anderson finished fourth with 6:46.33

In the 100-yard Butterfly Dalunn Graves from Green River and Aurora Baker took second and third respectively with times of 1:24.21 and 1:28.86. In the 100-yard Backstroke, Tavia Arnell finished with 59.25, finishing in first while Katelyn Maez took fourth with 1:14.12, qualifying both girls for state

For the 100-yard Breaststroke Alayna Kelhofer and Peyton Murray both qualified for state for Green River with placing first and third respectively with times of 1:18.24 and 1:24.21. Haley Clevenger was right behind Murray with a 1:26.02 finish.

Green River’s ‘A’ team excelled in the 200-yard freestyle relay, securing first place with a time of 1:45.01. Swimmers Tanith Smith, Alayna Kelhofer, Haley Clevenger, and Tavia Arnell each contributed strong split times to lead the pack. Green River’s ‘B’ team also performed well, finishing in 1:59.80 with solid efforts from Zoie Gilmore, Kaylin Uhrig, Dalynn Graves, and Peyton Murray.

Rock Springs’ team put up a fight, finishing fourth with a time of 2:02.58. Swimmers Gracie Meagher, Zoe Schmidt, Reagan Buss, and Kaylee Moore delivered steady splits, with Moore closing strong at 29.15 seconds. Those same four girls would also compete in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay and finish second with 4:27.15.

Check out photos from the last chance meet below and check out the full results here.