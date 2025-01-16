Green River and Rock Springs Basketball Gear Up for Key Matchups This Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers are set for another exciting slate of basketball games this week, as both teams look to build momentum heading into the opening games of conference play.

Thursday’s Action

Rock Springs at Evanston

The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers hit the road Thursday to face the Evanston Red Devils in a pair of intriguing matchups.

Girls (6 p.m.) : The Lady Tigers (1-6) aim to bounce back from a challenging weekend at the James Johnson Winter Showcase. They face an Evanston team with a 4-6 record, giving Rock Springs an opportunity to turn their season around with a strong showing.

: The Lady Tigers (1-6) aim to bounce back from a challenging weekend at the James Johnson Winter Showcase. They face an Evanston team with a 4-6 record, giving Rock Springs an opportunity to turn their season around with a strong showing. Boys (7:30 p.m.): The Tigers (3-4) take on the 5-4 Red Devils in what promises to be a competitive game. Rock Springs will lean on standout scorer Samuel Lionberger, who has been dominant against top-ranked opponents this season.

Fans can listen to the action on KZWB 97.9 FM

Green River at Riverton

The Green River Wolves travel to Riverton on Thursday to face the Wolverines in a battle of contrasting records.

Girls (6 p.m.) : The Lady Wolves (6-4) look to continue their strong start to the season against the 2-8 Wolverines. With Isa Vasco coming off a stellar performance at the Showcase, Green River will aim to control the game early.

: The Lady Wolves (6-4) look to continue their strong start to the season against the 2-8 Wolverines. With Isa Vasco coming off a stellar performance at the Showcase, Green River will aim to control the game early. Boys (7:30 p.m.): The Wolves (4-5) take on a struggling Riverton team (2-8). Hunter Lake and Dax Taylor, who have consistently delivered for Green River, combining for over 23 points per game, will be key to their success on the road.

Tune in to KUGR 104.9 FM or 1490 AM to catch the games, or watch live on TRN Sports’ YouTube channel or The Radio Network’s Facebook page.

Friday’s Matchups

Green River at Evanston

The Wolves and Lady Wolves head to Evanston on Friday for another doubleheader against the Red Devils. Game times are set for 6 p.m. (girls) and 7:30 p.m. (boys). The Wolves will be looking for strong performances to cap off their week of road games.

Saturday’s Showdown

Riverton at Rock Springs

The Tigers return home Saturday to host Riverton in the final games of the week.

Girls (3 p.m.) : The Lady Tigers will aim to take advantage of Riverton’s 2-8 record and secure their first home win of the season.

: The Lady Tigers will aim to take advantage of Riverton’s 2-8 record and secure their first home win of the season. Boys (4:30 p.m.): The Tigers will look to capitalize on home-court advantage and extend their home record to 3-1 with a win over the 2-8 Wolverines.

Key Storylines to Watch

Rock Springs Girls’ Resilience : Can the Lady Tigers rebound from a tough start to the season and build confidence against two beatable opponents? They look to lean on Emma Asay who leads the team in points, rebounds, and blocks to do so.

: Can the Lady Tigers rebound from a tough start to the season and build confidence against two beatable opponents? They look to lean on Emma Asay who leads the team in points, rebounds, and blocks to do so. Isa Vasco’s Scoring Surge : Vasco has been a force for Green River this year, averaging 15.2 points per game, and her performances this week could help the Lady Wolves maintain their winning record.

: Vasco has been a force for Green River this year, averaging 15.2 points per game, and her performances this week could help the Lady Wolves maintain their winning record. Samuel Lionberger’s Momentum : Lionberger has been the Tigers’ offensive engine, averaging 16.3 points per game while leading the team in offensive and total rebounds with 2.6 and 6.3 respectively. His scoring and rebounding abilities will be crucial in both games this week.

: Lionberger has been the Tigers’ offensive engine, averaging 16.3 points per game while leading the team in offensive and total rebounds with 2.6 and 6.3 respectively. His scoring and rebounding abilities will be crucial in both games this week. Evanston’s Edge: Playing at home, the Red Devils will look to defend their court against Sweetwater County rivals.

Fans won’t want to miss this week’s action, with all games broadcast live on TRN Media stations and available in HD Video on YouTube and Facebook.