Green River and Rock Springs Cross Country Teams Battle Hard at State Meet

CHEYENNE — The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers cross-country teams gave solid performances at the 2024 Wyoming State Cross Country Meet, showing strong individual efforts despite facing fierce competition from across the state.

For the Green River Wolves, the girls’ team saw senior Isabelle Murdock take 37th place overall with a time of 21:39 Sophomore Ellie Quiroz followed, finishing 53rd at 22:25 Senior Meeka Iwen placed 66th, clocking in at 23:02. Freshman Kaylee MacLagan and senior Lily Murdock rounded out the Lady Wolves, with times of 26:18 and 26:43, respectively.

On the boys’ side, senior Jordan Andrew led the Wolves, finishing 65th with a time of 19:00. Sophomore Tavin Vendetti and Hunter Rushing stayed close together, finishing 75th and 77th with times of 19:24 and 19:31, respectively. Sophomore Jesse Kimble and junior Isaiah Still wrapped up Green River’s scoring positions with times of 19:32.6 and 20:13.8.

The Rock Springs Tigers saw sophomore Aria Wheeler shine with an impressive 13th place in the girls’ 4A race, clocking in at 20:11. Following her were teammates Deagyn Sperry in 52nd, with a time of 22:19, and junior Rachel Wallendorf, who completed the course in 24:13 for 83rd. Juniors Bella Knox-Zanetti and Alicia Martin Gonzalez finished with times of 26:44 and 30:13.

In the boys’ race, junior William Maes led Rock Springs with a 48th place finish at 18:24. Sophomore Owen Berry placed 70th, timing 19:16, followed closely by sophomores Jake Swensen, Tristan Watkins, and junior Lincoln Young, who all finished within 30 seconds of each other between 19:39 and 19:55.

For full results from the meet, click here.