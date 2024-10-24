Green River and Rock Springs Gearing Up for State Cross Country Meet

CHEYENNE — The 2024 Wyoming State Cross Country Championships are set for October 26 at Little America in Cheyenne, and both the Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers are preparing to compete for state honors. The meet, featuring the top high school runners from across Wyoming, will be divided by class and gender, with races taking place throughout the day.

The event will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with the 2A Girls race, followed by the 4A Girls at 11 a.m. The 3A Girls will start at 11:30 a.m., and the boys’ races will follow, with 2A Boys at 12 p.m., 4A Boys at 12:30 p.m., and 3A Boys rounding out the day at 1 p.m.

Both Green River and Rock Springs will be competing in the 4A divisions. The 4A Girls race, in which both schools’ female runners will participate, is set for 11 a.m. The 4A Boys, where the Wolves and Tigers male athletes will run, will take off at 12:30 p.m. With a challenging season behind them, Green River’s runners are hoping to finish strong, while Rock Springs aims to capitalize on a balanced team, eyeing top finishes in both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

The 5,000-meter course will take runners through the scenic terrain of Little America, with clear markings of flags and cones. The races will be timed by Finish Line Timing, and results will be posted online upon the completion of each race.

Course records stand at 16:11.5 for boys, set by Mountain View’s Owen Burnett, and 19:17.8 for girls, set by Rawlins’ Ryann Smith. Athletes will be looking to break these marks while gunning for top-state placements.

The awards ceremony will take place near the Clubhouse at the end of the final race, honoring the top finishers. Green River and Rock Springs runners are eager to make their mark in this year’s competition.

Check out the race route below: