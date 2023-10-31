Green River and Rock Springs Head to State Swimming This Week

GILLETTE – State swimming is about to get underway this weekend and both Green River High School and Rock Springs High School will have students representing the schools. Below is information provided by WHSAA on the tournament and the order of the events.

Schedule

Wednesday

November 1, 2023 Thursday

November 2, 2023 Friday

November 3, 2023 Saturday

November 4, 2023 6:00 pm

4A Assigned Team

Warm-up Sessions





















10:00 am

4A Entries Due

12:00 pm

4A Warm-ups Begin

2:00 pm

4A Diving Prelims/Semis

4A Swim Warm-ups

4A Swim Prelims

(30 minutes after Diving)

7:00 pm

3A Assigned Team Warmup Sessions





8:00 am

3A Entries Due

4A Warm-ups Begin

9:40 am

Clear the Pool

10:00 am

4A Swim & Dive Finals

2:00 pm

3A Warm-ups Begin

4:00 pm

3A Diving Prelims/Semis

3A Swim Warm-ups

3A Swim Prelims

(30 minutes after Diving) 8:00 am

3A Warm-ups Begin

9:40 am

Clear the Pool

10:00 am

3A Swim & Dive Finals

















Event Order