Green River and Rock Springs Head to State Swimming This Week

SweetwaterNOW photo, Jayson Klepper

GILLETTE – State swimming is about to get underway this weekend and both Green River High School and Rock Springs High School will have students representing the schools. Below is information provided by WHSAA on the tournament and the order of the events.

Schedule

Wednesday
November 1, 2023		Thursday
November 2, 2023		Friday
November 3, 2023		Saturday
November 4, 2023
6:00 pm
4A Assigned Team
Warm-up Sessions










10:00 am
4A Entries Due
12:00 pm
4A Warm-ups Begin
2:00 pm
4A Diving Prelims/Semis
4A Swim Warm-ups
4A Swim Prelims
(30 minutes after Diving)
7:00 pm
3A Assigned Team Warmup Sessions


8:00 am
3A Entries Due
4A Warm-ups Begin
9:40 am
Clear the Pool
10:00 am
4A Swim & Dive Finals
2:00 pm
3A Warm-ups Begin
4:00 pm
3A Diving Prelims/Semis
3A Swim Warm-ups
3A Swim Prelims
(30 minutes after Diving)		8:00 am
3A Warm-ups Begin
9:40 am
Clear the Pool
10:00 am
3A Swim & Dive Finals







Event Order

  1. 200-Yard Medley Relay
  2. 200-Yard Freestyle
  3. 200-Yard Individual Medley
  4. 50-Yard Freestyle
  5. 1-Meter Diving
  6. 100-Yard Butterfly
  7. 100-Yard Freestyle
  8. 500-Yard Freestyle
  9. 200-Yard Freestyle Relay
  10. 100-Yard Backstroke
  11. 100-Yard Breaststroke
  12. 400-Yard Freestyle Relay

