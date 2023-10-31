Green River and Rock Springs Head to State Swimming This Week

GILLETTE – State swimming is about to get underway this weekend and both Green River High School and Rock Springs High School will have students representing the schools. Below is information provided by WHSAA on the tournament and the order of the events.
Schedule
|Wednesday
November 1, 2023
|Thursday
November 2, 2023
|Friday
November 3, 2023
|Saturday
November 4, 2023
|6:00 pm
4A Assigned Team
Warm-up Sessions
|10:00 am
4A Entries Due
12:00 pm
4A Warm-ups Begin
2:00 pm
4A Diving Prelims/Semis
4A Swim Warm-ups
4A Swim Prelims
(30 minutes after Diving)
7:00 pm
3A Assigned Team Warmup Sessions
|8:00 am
3A Entries Due
4A Warm-ups Begin
9:40 am
Clear the Pool
10:00 am
4A Swim & Dive Finals
2:00 pm
3A Warm-ups Begin
4:00 pm
3A Diving Prelims/Semis
3A Swim Warm-ups
3A Swim Prelims
(30 minutes after Diving)
|8:00 am
3A Warm-ups Begin
9:40 am
Clear the Pool
10:00 am
3A Swim & Dive Finals
Event Order
- 200-Yard Medley Relay
- 200-Yard Freestyle
- 200-Yard Individual Medley
- 50-Yard Freestyle
- 1-Meter Diving
- 100-Yard Butterfly
- 100-Yard Freestyle
- 500-Yard Freestyle
- 200-Yard Freestyle Relay
- 100-Yard Backstroke
- 100-Yard Breaststroke
- 400-Yard Freestyle Relay