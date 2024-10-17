Green River and Rock Springs Marching Bands Head to State in Casper

CASPER — The Green River and Rock Springs High School marching bands are gearing up for the 2024 Wyoming State Marching Band Festival as they head to Casper on October 19. Hosted at the Wyoming Ford Center, the event promises to be a day of musical showcases from schools across the state.

The Green River Marching Wolves, under the direction of Quinn Kalinski, will perform their show “Rumors: The Music of Fleetwood Mac” at 2:30 p.m. The set includes iconic hits such as Go Your Own Way, The Chain, and Tusk. Kalinski is supported by assistant directors Andrew Gramlich and Journey Jess, with percussion guidance from Kristen and Elissa Morris and color guard instruction from Tammy Johnson.

Later in the day, at 7 p.m., the Rock Springs Tiger Marching Band will take the field with a tribute to composer Hans Zimmer. Their performance will feature pieces such as Discombobulate, Cornfield Chase, and Hummel Gets the Rockets. The band is led by director Konner Hafner, with assistance from Alicia Stevens and Soren Engstrom, and color guard led by Melanie Messick.

The festival will culminate with a performance by the University of Wyoming’s Western Thunder Marching Band at 8 p.m., directed by Dr. Joseph Carve.