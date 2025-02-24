Green River and Rock Springs Perform Strongly at Simplot Games

Brynn Bider on the podium for her third place finish at the Simplot Games. Photo sent in by Wendy Bider

POCATELLO, IDAHO — Green River and Rock Springs athletes delivered solid performances in the Simplot Games indoor track meet, with Brynn Bider and Jonas Slater from Rock Springs and Lillian Allison from Green River finishing in the top 10.

Rock Springs Top 50 Results

In the girls sprints, sophomore Haydin Plant took 42nd in the 60m preliminaries, clocking in at 8.63. Bider had an impressive showing, finishing 10th in the girls 200m preliminaries with a time of 27.09, then advancing to take eighth in the finals with a personal record of 26.45. Bider also excelled in the girls long jump, placing third with a leap of 17-02.25 (5.24m).

On the boys’ side, Slater finished 19th in the 60m hurdles preliminaries with a time of 8.78 and excelled in the high jump, tying for eighth place with a jump of 6-00.00 (1.83m). In the boys 200m, senior Dalton Marincic took 31st with a time of 23.84, while junior Sergio Sisneros set a personal record of 24.48 to secure 50th place.

In the relay events, the Rock Springs boys 4x200m relay team took 22nd place with a time of 1:38.61, and the boys 4x400m relay team placed 14th with a time of 3:42.73. The girls 4x400m relay team qualified for finals with an 8th place finish in the preliminaries (4:19.74) and improved their time to 4:16.94 in the finals, maintaining 8th place. The team featured J. Clerk, Plant, T. Knudsen, and Bider.

Green River Top 50 Results

In the field events, Lillian Allison shined, taking fifth place in the girls shot put with a throw of 39-10.00 (12.14m) and placing sixth in the girls weight throw with a distance of 41-04.00 (12.60m). Amanda Davis also performed well in the shot put, finishing 19th with a throw of 34-00.00 (10.36m). Senior Isabelle Murdock secured 39th place in the girls 800m preliminaries with a time of 2:32.39.

The Green River boys 4x200m relay team finished 41st in the preliminaries with a time of 1:45.14. The team consisted of Jacob Bronstein, Chaz Helmandollar, Dallan Rosene, and Noah Hemphill.