Green River and Rock Springs Prepare for 4A West Regional Volleyball Tournament in Evanston

EVANSTON — Green River and Rock Springs are set to compete in the 4A West Regional Volleyball Tournament, hosted by Evanston High School November 1-2.

The Green River Lady Wolves, seeded second in their conference with an 18-9 overall record and a 4-2 conference mark, will kick off the tournament against Jackson at 3 p.m. Friday. Rock Springs, entering as the fourth seed with an 8-22 overall record and a 1-5 conference record, will face Evanston at 4:30 p.m.

If both Green River and Rock Springs advance through their opening matches, they will go head-to-head in a Friday evening clash scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

If the two teams fall, they face each other on Saturday morning for an elimination match at 10:30 a.m.

The tournament, hosted at Evanston High School Gymnasium, sends the top four teams at the end of the completion to state next week.

