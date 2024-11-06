Green River and Rock Springs Ready for Wyoming State Swim Championships

Green River and Rock Springs Ready for Wyoming State Swim Championships

SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River and Rock Springs are heading to the Wyoming State 4A Girls Swimming and Diving Championships on November 8-9 at the Cheyenne East Aquatics Facility, both eager to cap off a season of strong performances with top finishes.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Green River arrives as the defending state champions, bringing momentum from their regional championship victory. They’ve demonstrated their depth and skill across multiple events throughout the season, which will be essential as they attempt to hold onto their state title in a highly competitive field.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs, looking to challenge for a spot among the top teams, also brings a squad of committed athletes ready to take on Wyoming’s best in Cheyenne. Both teams have shown resilience and dedication leading up to this point, with swimmers consistently shaving seconds off personal bests and rising to meet the competition.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The teams will begin with preliminary rounds on Friday, followed by finals on Saturday.

Related Articles

Green River Heads to State Volleyball Tournament After Strong Regionals Performance

Green River Heads to State Volleyball Tournament After Strong Regionals Performance

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 6th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 6th, 2024

Tiger Talk: Andre Hilton with Tiger Football

Tiger Talk: Andre Hilton with Tiger Football

Wyoming Basketball Recap: Cowboys Win Big, Cowgirls Fall Short in Season Openers

Wyoming Basketball Recap: Cowboys Win Big, Cowgirls Fall Short in Season Openers