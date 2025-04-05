Green River and Rock Springs Split Rivalry Matches on the Pitch

** This article has been altered to have the new times for the Rock Springs home matches vs Jackson on Saturday**

GREEN RIVER — After traveling to Jackson Thursday, the Green River Wolves returned home Friday for a long-awaited rivalry matchup with the Rock Springs Tigers, marking the first time since 2022 the two have met on the soccer field. The result? A thrilling split between the neighboring schools.

Lady Wolves Bounce Back in Dominant Fashion

Following a hard-fought 7-5 loss to No. 2-ranked Jackson on Thursday, the No. 3 Green River girls’ team came out swinging Friday against Rock Springs. Behind a breakout performance from freshman Brooklyn Phillips, the Lady Wolves cruised to a 5-1 win over the Lady Tigers.

Phillips opened the game with two goals in the first six minutes, with Isa Vasco assisting the second. Vasco added a goal of her own from an assist by Phillips later in the half to make it 3-0 at the break. Phillips wasn’t done yet, scoring again early in the second half for a hat trick. Olivia Morris capped the scoring for Green River with 19 minutes left.

Rock Springs responded with a goal from AJ Guzman shortly after Phillips’ second-half strike, but the Lady Wolves’ defense held firm the rest of the way.

Rock Springs Boys Earn Gritty Win

The boys’ game was a battle from the start. Rock Springs thought they had an early lead, but an offside call wiped away a goal in the first six minutes. The Tigers didn’t let up, and senior midfielder Azra Moses was fouled inside the box, earning a penalty kick that he converted 10 minutes in.

Senior Carlos Macias added a goal 20 minutes later to put Rock Springs up 2-0 before Green River’s injury troubles began to pile up. Starting goalkeeper Jake Demaret left the game after the goal from Macias and did not return. Already missing defender Maddux Hintz due to injury, the Wolves turned to Kolby Eckhardt in goal, who delivered a strong performance to keep Rock Springs from adding to their lead.

Green River lost captain Dominick Littlefield to injury six minutes into the second half, and despite a strong defensive showing and several chances late, they couldn’t break through against Rock Springs keeper Jared Parra, who recorded the clean sheet in a 2-0 win.

Long Week, Short Turnaround

Green River’s road trip to Jackson the day before proved grueling. The girls fell in a high-scoring battle to Jackson, 7-5, while the No. 1-ranked Broncs handled the Wolves 4-1 in the boys’ match.

The Rock Springs boys and girls will host Jackson on Saturday for their own test against the top-ranked teams. The girls kick off at 2 p.m., followed by the boys at 4 p.m.

