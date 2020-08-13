Green River Animal Control to Host Pet Adoption Event

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Animal Control Department will be hosting a two-day adoption event this Friday and Saturday after the center received 18 pets this week from the State of Texas. Most of the pets are dogs and several are puppies.

Tracy Wyant, director of the center, said because Green River has a good track record of having excellent local participation in adopting pets, the city is targeted from centers around the country who have too many pets and not enough adopters.

Wyant says the “Dog is my Co-Pilot” program sent 18 pets to the Rock Springs Airport on Monday. All pets have received all or some of their vaccines, and the local Paw Spa donates the bathing and grooming of the pets.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

This Friday and Saturday at Bomgaars in Green River, the pets will be available for adoption.



These are just a few of the dogs available for adoption.

Adoption will be available from 11 am to 3 pm both days. Microchips will be available to any pet, adopted at the event or brought from home. Cost of the microchips is 20 dollars.

Those who have questions, can call the center at 872-0570.