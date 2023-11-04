Green River Animal Shelter Earns No Kill Award

Interim Police Chief Shaun Sturlaugson, and Animal Control Officers Tracy Wyant and Kim Wilkins stand with the award the animal shelter recently received for running a shelter with more than a 90% adoption rate. Courtesy Photo

GREEN RIVER – Green River Animal Control is being honored for reaching and maintaining a no kill status in 2022, ensuring more than 90% of the dogs and cats taken to the shelter were adopted out.

The achievement was recorded by the Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare organization seeking to end the shelter killing of dogs and cats in the United States by 2025. The 90% rate is recognized as the benchmark for a no-kill shelter as it factors a 10% of dog and cats taken to shelters that have medical or behavioral issues that warrant euthanasia.

Animal Control Officer Tracy Wyant, said the Best Friends Animal Society asked for the shelter’s adoption and euthanasia numbers prior to receiving the award, saying the topic associated with adoption and euthanasia rates isn’t always a positive one. Wyant said requests for that data doesn’t often happen, however she was happy learning how well the shelter is ensuring dogs and cats find homes.

“It was great seeing someone put it in numbers,” she said.

The shelter has strived to avoid killing animals and has maintained a low kill rate. One of the avenues the shelter utilizes is seeking rescue options outside of Green River and Wyoming to find homes for sheltered pets. Additionally, the shelter hosts regular adoption events and networks with other shelters to help house animals. The shelter has also promoted the importance of spaying and neutering pets.

Animal Control Officer Lydia Holmes was instrumental in exploring options for the animal shelter and building relationships with other shelters to help house the animals.

“We do work hard,” Wyant said. “It was a nice recognition.”

