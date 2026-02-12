Green River Announces Frostbite 5K/10K and Family Fun Run

Jordan Andrew sets the pace at the start of the Frostbite 5K and 10K Saturday morning. Andrew finished the 5K run with the top time of 18.37. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

GREEN RIVER — The city of Green River invites residents to join the 2026 Frostbite 5k/10k and the 1-mile Family Fun Run at Expedition Island Feb. 21.

The 5K & 10K course starts on the north side of the bridge entering Expedition Island, crosses the Island parking lot, and enters onto the Greenbelt Pathway system. The 5K and 10K course runs together down the southside of Riverside Memorial Park to the boardwalk. Runners will pass the Green River horse corrals and enter the Union Pacific loop to the left. Once the runners enter the loop, the 10K runners will pass through the loop and move on toward Stratton Meyers Park, while the 5K runners will turn to the right and finish the loop and head back to Expedition Island to finish out the race.

The 10K runners will pass Stratton Meyers, cross the gravel road and enter back onto the Greenbelt to the left around the bike park and up the hill to Edgewater Park. Runners will make a small loop in Edgewater Park and head back to the Union Pacific loop, where they will retrace the outside loop, staying close to the Green River. All runners will finish the race on the north side of the Greenbelt River bridge.

Medals will be awarded to the 1st and 2nd place male and female winners in each age division. An overall award for the 5K and 10K men and women, along with $25 chamber certificates.

Early registrations were completed on Feb. 1, but late registration is still open without the guarantee of a shirt.

A race packet pickup will be available the day before the race starts at Expedition Island from 4-6:30 p.m. Enter into a drawing while picking up the packet for a chance at a fun basket.

For more information and to register, visit runnercard.com