Green River Approves the Use of Emergency Lights on Privately Owned Vehicles

GREEN RIVER– At Tuesday night’s Green River City Council meeting, the Green River City Council unanimously approved a resolution allowing certain emergency responders to use emergency lights on privately owned vehicles within city limits.

Wyoming laws allow privately owned vehicles to be used as such when responding to emergency calls, as long as the vehicle lighting and marking conform to statutory requirements.

According to the resolution, various emergency responders respond to their duty station or calls using their own private vehicles. Allowing emergency lighting on those vehicles promotes safety and visibility.

With a 7-0 vote, the resolution was easily approved.