Green River Art Teacher’s Works to be Displayed at College

"Morning Aspens," a painting by Green River High School Art Teacher Shane Steiss, is among the works that will be displayed at Western Wyoming Community College. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College will host an exhibition of art by Green River artist Shane Steiss in Western’s Art Gallery.

The artworks on display will demonstrate Shane’s unique works of mixed media painting which are rooted in the natural world and carry personal significance as evidence of familial bonds forged in nature. The exhibition, titled “Memories in Nature,” will be on display from March 8-April 16. A public reception will take place at the college art gallery on March 15 from 4-6 p.m.

“Memories in Nature” will feature artworks which focus on themes of nature, memory, familial connection, loss, and emotion. Shane’s work often features aspen trees because, to him, aspen groves are special places of solace and meditation.

“When I am in an aspen grove, I feel the strongest connection to my lost family members. It is a place of reflection and meditation. When I include aspen trees in my paintings they are from specific places I have strong emotional attachments to,” Shane said.

Shane graduated from Green River High School, attended Western, then attended the University of Wyoming studying art. Shane is an educator at Green River High School, where he teaches art.

Western’s gallery aims to promote arts-centered learning for college students and community members alike.

Works in the exhibition will be available for purchase, and proceeds will be split between the artist and Western’s gallery. Western’s Ben Nathan will oversee the installation and display of “Memories in Nature” along with the help of several student gallery interns.