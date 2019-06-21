Green River Artist Exhibits Artwork at Sweetwater County Library

GREEN RIVER– Green River, WY, artist Leslie Webster will be featured in the next exhibit at Sweetwater County Library opening July 5 and running through August 30. The public is invited to a reception to meet the artist on Monday, July 8 at 6 pm.

Webster is a self-taught artist, having originally been drawn to the popular painted rocks movement where people leave their colorful creations somewhere for others to discover. She credits this new interest in art to helping her through some health issues and difficulties in life.

“It gave me a purpose and helped me regain my happiness.”

Moving from rocks to canvases, Webster studied on-line videos and researched techniques and materials so that she now “not only creates one-of-a-kind art, but I also have the privilege to share this form of artistic expression with the community by teaching classes in both Green River and Rock Springs.”

She finds inspiration in “everyday life,” looking at colors, ordinary kitchen tools which she uses to make different patterns in the paint, and of course, other artists.

“Looking at their work and seeing their colors, mediums and techniques sometimes gives me ideas of my own.”

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Michelle Krmpotich, Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule.



For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries. Questions can be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.