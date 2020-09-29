Green River Arts Council Moves Sculpture to Honor Former Chairwoman

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Arts Council has honored a former long-time member of the organization by moving a piece of art.

The Arts Council was approached by Mike Wickam to move a sculpture from the Island Pavilion to Uinta Drive to honor his wife Cindy Wickam, who passed away in May.

Cindy was the Chair of the Arts Council when the council purchased “Raptoround” in 2007, created by artist Chuck Weaver. The city purchased the sculpture and placed it on Uinta Drive before it was moved to the Island Pavilion.

To honor Cindy’s service to the Arts Council, Mike requested it be moved back to Uinta Drive so more residents could enjoy the sculpture. The Arts Council agreed, and last week “Raptoround” was moved to Uinta Drive.

Mike owns Mansface Liquors, which is located across the street from where the sculpture was placed. Mike said he can now enjoy “Cindy’s favorite piece of art everyday”.

Mike said he plans to make a donation to the Arts Council for approving the move.

The Green River Arts Council was founded in 2004.