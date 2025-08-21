Green River Arts Council Posts Art on the Green Results

Shane Steiss at Art on the Green. Steiss took home multiple awards for his work. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson.

GREEN RIVER — The 20th Art on the Green event brought 45 artists from Utah and Wyoming to Green River, competing in a 24-hour public art competition showcasing 2D and 3D art in a variety of mediums.

Other events include the Battle on the Green that featured 12 artists painting head-to-head, using a theme drawn by a member of the Green River Arts Council. After 5 minutes of preparation, artists had 30 minutes to capture the theme in their artwork. Emily Brady won the Judges’ Choice Award, while Brooke Andreason won the People’s Choice Award.

The full results of the event are:

Artists’ Choice

Professional 2D

Advertisement - Story continues below...

1st place: Shane Steiss

2nd place: Melody Nathan

3rd place: Ben Nathan

Semi-Professional 2D

1st place: Denise Mosley

2nd place: Christine Pruett

3rd place: On Polson

Professional 3D

1st place: Michael Parker

2nd place: Wayne Kertz

3rd place: Jeff Rudolph

Mayor’s Choice Awards

Madisyn Montoya

Ainhoa Ferrer

Emily Parker

People’s Choice

2D: Shane Steiss

3D: Mary Shaw

Judges’ Choice Result

High School 2D

1st place: Emily Parker

2nd place: Bianca Maez

High School 3D

1st place: Amy Parker

Amateur 2D

1st place: Kendra Lewis

2nd place: Raime Drake

Amateur 3D

1st place: Emily Brady

2nd place: Kevin Blakesley

Semi-Professional 2D

1st place: Robin Avery

2nd place: Christine Pruett

3rd place: Denise Mosley

Professional 2D

1st place: Shane Steiss

2nd place: Melody Nathan

3rd place: Jill Hartley

Professional 3D

1st place: Michael Parker

2nd place: Gail VanWagoner

3rd place: Ainhoa Ferrer

Rudy Gunter Memorial Award