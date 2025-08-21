Green River Arts Council Posts Art on the Green Results

GREEN RIVER — The 20th Art on the Green event brought 45 artists from Utah and Wyoming to Green River, competing in a 24-hour public art competition showcasing 2D and 3D art in a variety of mediums.
Other events include the Battle on the Green that featured 12 artists painting head-to-head, using a theme drawn by a member of the Green River Arts Council. After 5 minutes of preparation, artists had 30 minutes to capture the theme in their artwork. Emily Brady won the Judges’ Choice Award, while Brooke Andreason won the People’s Choice Award.
The full results of the event are:
Artists’ Choice
Professional 2D
- 1st place: Shane Steiss
- 2nd place: Melody Nathan
- 3rd place: Ben Nathan
Semi-Professional 2D
- 1st place: Denise Mosley
- 2nd place: Christine Pruett
- 3rd place: On Polson
Professional 3D
- 1st place: Michael Parker
- 2nd place: Wayne Kertz
- 3rd place: Jeff Rudolph
Mayor’s Choice Awards
- Madisyn Montoya
- Ainhoa Ferrer
- Emily Parker
People’s Choice
- 2D: Shane Steiss
- 3D: Mary Shaw
Judges’ Choice Result
High School 2D
- 1st place: Emily Parker
- 2nd place: Bianca Maez
High School 3D
- 1st place: Amy Parker
Amateur 2D
- 1st place: Kendra Lewis
- 2nd place: Raime Drake
Amateur 3D
- 1st place: Emily Brady
- 2nd place: Kevin Blakesley
Semi-Professional 2D
- 1st place: Robin Avery
- 2nd place: Christine Pruett
- 3rd place: Denise Mosley
Professional 2D
- 1st place: Shane Steiss
- 2nd place: Melody Nathan
- 3rd place: Jill Hartley
Professional 3D
- 1st place: Michael Parker
- 2nd place: Gail VanWagoner
- 3rd place: Ainhoa Ferrer
Rudy Gunter Memorial Award
- Emily Parker and Michael Parker