Green River Bans Gas Chamber Euthanasia at Animal Shelter

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to ban the use of carbon dioxide gas chambers for euthanizing animals at city-run facilities and through contracted services.

The Green River Animal Shelter will remain a no-kill shelter, allowing for the euthanasia of up to 10% of animals, typically for reasons such as severe illness, aggression, or inability to be adopted.

While the decision has been praised by animal welfare advocates, it raised concerns among local officials about the impact on shelter workers’ mental health. Police Chief Shaun Sturlaugson voiced his concerns after the meeting, noting that the gas chamber was easier on animal control officers’ mental health than other euthanasia methods.

“The gas chamber was better for the mental health of my employees. I know it’s hard to understand that, but you have to come down there and witness both things happen,” Sturlaugson said.

The city has committed to providing additional mental health resources for animal control officers to help them adjust to the new procedures.

The ban comes after protests by the advocacy group Wyoming Against Gas Chambers, which had previously rallied outside Green River City Hall, calling for an end to the use of the gas chamber. The group celebrated the council’s decision on their Facebook page, calling it a “significant step forward in ensuring humane treatment for our beloved shelter animals.”