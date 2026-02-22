Green River Basketball Goes 3-1 on Senior Weekend

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Lady Wolves celebrated senior night in style Friday, pulling away in the second half for a 59-35 win over the Casper Kelly Walsh Trojans.

It was tight early, with Green River clinging to a 12-11 lead after one quarter. Isabelle Vasco scored 6 of her game-high 32 points in the opening period to keep the Lady Wolves in front.

Green River’s defense took control in the second quarter, holding Kelly Walsh to just 6 points. Vasco poured in 10 more points in the frame, and key defensive plays from Eastman and Nicole Wilson helped fuel an 18-point quarter. The Lady Wolves carried a 30-17 lead into halftime.

The defensive pressure continued in the third. Green River limited the Trojans to 8 points while outscoring them 21-8. Vasco added 10 more points in the quarter, pushing the lead to 51-25 entering the fourth.

With the tempo slowed in the final period, Vasco added 6 more points to cap her 32-point night as the Lady Wolves secured the 24-point victory. Green River finished 11 of 20 from the free-throw line.

Arnold added 9 points for the Lady Wolves, Wilson scored 7 and Killpack chipped in 6. Kelly Walsh was led by Humphreys with 13 points and Speirs with 11.

On Saturday afternoon, the Lady Wolves followed up with a 62-46 victory over the Natrona County Fillies to lock up the No. 1 seed in the quadrant.

Wilson set the tone early, scoring 12 of her 21 points in the first quarter. She had 17 points by halftime and finished with a double-double, adding double-digit rebounds.

Natrona County’s Berens kept the Fillies within striking distance, scoring 13 of her 15 points in the first half. Green River led 34-24 at the break.

Vasco caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 8 of her 22 points as the Lady Wolves extended their advantage to 45-32 heading into the fourth.

Green River outscored Natrona County 17-14 in the final quarter to seal the 16-point win. Arnold added 10 points for the Lady Wolves. Dutcher scored 10 points for the Fillies, while Colling finished with 7.

The Green River Wolves honored their seniors Friday night but came up just short in a 49-46 loss to the Casper Kelly Walsh Trojans.

Green River battled to the wire while looking to sweep the conference series, but Kelly Walsh opened with a 15-10 first-quarter lead behind a strong zone defense that forced several Wolves turnovers. The Trojans continued to clog the lane in the second quarter, limiting Green River’s penetration and outscoring the Wolves 11-8 for a 26-18 halftime advantage.

Both teams struggled to generate offense in the third quarter. Green River scored 7 points while Kelly Walsh added 8, stretching the Trojans’ lead to 34-25 entering the final period.

Dylan Archibald sparked the Wolves’ comeback in the fourth. The senior guard caught fire from beyond the arc, drilling four 3-pointers in the quarter after hitting two in the first. His sixth 3-pointer of the night tied the game at 41 with 1:12 remaining.

Kelly Walsh capitalized at the free-throw line down the stretch, converting 10 of 16 attempts on the night to seal the three-point win.

Archibald finished with 18 points, all on six 3-pointers. Dax Taylor added 8 points, Adam Robertson scored 7, and Jake Stanton and Jake Demaret each had 5.

On Saturday afternoon, the Wolves responded with a gritty 54-49 victory over the Natrona County Mustangs to split the season series.

Green River entered the matchup eager to avenge a 56-22 loss on Jan. 23, when the Wolves managed just 11 combined points over the final three quarters. Saturday’s contest was markedly different, as Green River matched Natrona County’s physical style from the opening tip.

The game was tied 14-14 after one quarter, with Robertson scoring 7 points and Taylor adding 4. The Wolves edged the Mustangs 17-16 in the second quarter to take a 31-30 halftime lead. Demaret knocked down two 3-pointers in the first half and had 8 points at the break, Taylor added 7, and Stanton provided a spark off the bench with 6 second-quarter points.

Natrona County outscored Green River 12-11 in the third quarter behind 6 points from Williams, sending the teams into the fourth tied at 42.

The Wolves showed resolve in the final frame, outscoring the Mustangs 12-7. Taylor delivered down the stretch with 7 fourth-quarter points to help put the game out of reach. Green River shot 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to help secure the win, handing Natrona County its first Quad loss of the season.

Taylor led the Wolves with 18 points. Demaret finished with 10, while Robertson and Archibald added 9 apiece. Stanton contributed 8.

Natrona County was paced by Garrett Pattik with 22 points and Coleman with 12.