Green River Basketball Teams Ready for Season Opener in Casper Tournament

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves basketball teams are heading to Casper this week to tip off their seasons in a three-day tournament, facing tough competition from around the region. Fans will have multiple ways to follow the action as TRN Media is set to broadcast two games each day, one for the boys and one for the girls, on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. Additionally, free HD live streams will be available on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and TRN Sports on YouTube.

Thursday Matchups

Green River opens the tournament on Thursday against Sheridan. The Lady Wolves will take the court first, with their game tipping off at noon. The Wolves boys’ team will follow, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Friday Showdowns

On Friday, the Wolves and Lady Wolves take on Arvada. The girls’ game begins at 3 p.m., followed by the boys at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday Finales

The tournament concludes Saturday with Green River squaring off against Laramie. The girls’ game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., and the boys’ game will close the day at 3 p.m.

This opening tournament offers an early test for both Green River squads as they look to establish themselves this season. With a mix of returning talent and fresh faces, both teams aim to start strong and set the tone for the year ahead. Fans are encouraged to tune in or stream live to support the Wolves and Lady Wolves.