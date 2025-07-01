Green River Begins Asphalt Work July 8

GREEN RIVER — A three-day asphalt patching project will begin July 8 in Green River, targeting multiple streets throughout the city.

The project is part of the city’s 2025 6th Penny Cape Seal Project, with R&D Sweeping scheduled to do the work. The city asks drivers to slow down in work zones and follow traffic control signs and flaggers’ instructions. If possible, people are asked to use detours to avoid work areas.

The asphalt work is the first step in a three-phase cape seal project. The city will announce the tentative dates for the chip seal and slurry seal phases when they’re available. The following map shows the areas where workers will patch city streets.