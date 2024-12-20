Green River Begins Flaming Gorge Classic with Victories

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves basketball teams kicked off the Flaming Gorge Classic on Thursday night with decisive performances against the Rawlins Outlaws. The Lady Wolves cruised to a 56-22 victory, showcasing a dominant defense, while the Wolves secured their first win of the season in a 54-48 battle.

Lady Wolves Overpower Rawlins with Stifling Defense

The Green River Lady Wolves took control early, outscoring the Rawlins Lady Outlaws 25-3 in the first quarter, led by an explosive start from Sophia Arnold, who contributed eight of her 12 points in the opening period.

The second quarter slowed down for both teams, with each managing just two points midway through the frame. However, Green River regained momentum, finishing the half with a 35-7 lead after holding Rawlins to only four points in the period.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Arnold’s early scoring and defensive presence set the tone for the game, earning her TRN Media Player of the Game honors. “I should have gotten her the ball more in the second half,” said head coach Clint Landon. “That’s on me.”

Isa Vasco made her presence known in the third quarter, scoring seven of her game-high 15 points and helping the Lady Wolves maintain their defensive dominance. Rawlins managed just one made field goal during the period, and Green River extended its lead to 47-12.

Vasco was great defensively as well and finished the game with eight steals and eight rebounds.

Although the Lady Outlaws started the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run, the Lady Wolves closed the game strong with a six-point burst, sealing the 56-22 win.

Landon praised his team’s defensive effort and highlighted Vasco’s standout performance. He also commended Nicole Wilson’s athleticism, referencing a chase-down block attempt in the second half. “Nicole does things that never cease to amaze me,” Landon said. “She’s only a sophomore, but she’s coming into her own.”

Landon also took a moment to honor the late Tim Hurst, a former broadcaster from Torrington who recently passed away. “Tim was a great person and everyone’s friend,” Landon said. “I want to give my condolences to his family and Goshen County.”

Wolves Secure First Win of the Season in Close Contest

The Green River Wolves fought hard to earn their first win of the season, defeating the Rawlins Outlaws 54-48 in a game that went down to the wire.

Senior Dawson Peterson gave the Wolves an early lead with a layup in the first quarter that made the score 5-3 then immediately forced a turnover on the opposite end, giving Green River momentum for the rest of the quarter. Green River ended the period up 14-10 never trailing after going up 5-3.

In the second quarter, Green River’s defense stifled Rawlins, holding them scoreless for the first three minutes. By halftime, the Wolves led 28-18, thanks to seven points each from A.J. Keelin and Hunter Lake.

Rawlins mounted a third-quarter comeback, cutting the Wolves’ lead to single digits. However, Green River maintained their composure, entering the fourth quarter with a 42-33 advantage.

In the final minutes, Rawlins closed the gap to just three points, but clutch free-throw shooting from Keelin, Peterson, and Dax Taylor helped the Wolves hold on. Keelin, who scored in all four quarters, led the team with 12 points and was named TRN Media Player of the Game.

“It was a little stormy, but we’ll take the win,” said Wolves head coach Laurie Ivie. She praised her team’s depth and the valuable minutes gained by younger players. “Usually, we ran a six-man rotation. Now, I think in almost every game, I’m getting ten to twelve kids playing,” she said. “It feels nice; we’re comfortable and confident with some of our younger kids getting minutes.”

Senior Hunter Lake reflected on the significance of the win. “Our guys needed that one to get it under our belt—the first of many, we hope,” he said. “Some of these guys are just finding their niche, and it’s coming together well.”

The Flaming Gorge Classic continues Friday, with both Green River teams facing Kemmerer and Pinedale in their next matchups. Fans can catch all the action live on KUGR 104.9 FM or 1490 AM, with free video streams available on TRN Sports’ YouTube channel and The Radio Network’s Facebook page.