Green River Bounces Back, Rock Springs Faced Tough Challenges

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Softball action got off to a rocky start this weekend for the Green River and Rock Springs teams in Northern Wyoming. First, Rock Springs took on the Cody Fillies but fell in both their conference and non-conference game while Green River faced Worland and dropped the conference game but bounced back to defeat the Lady Warriors in their non-conference match.

Green River

The Green River Lady Wolves suffered a 12-7 defeat against the Worland Lady Warriors on Friday in a conference game held at Worland.

The Lady Wolves managed to score in the top of the first inning after an error allowed two runs, followed by Haidyn Terry’s groundout that brought in another run. However, a 3 RBI double by Molly Glanz in the bottom of the third gave Worland a 5-3 lead.

Green River leveled the game in the top of the fifth with a double by Chacee Shiner and a single by Kodi Allred. But Worland broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth, scoring two runs to take a 7-5 lead.

Despite Green River tying the game again in the top of the sixth with hits from Gina Barajas and Chacee Shiner, the Lady Warriors surged ahead in the bottom of the sixth, scoring five runs to secure a 12-7 lead.

Samantha Pierce claimed the win for the Worland Varsity Warriors, pitching four innings and allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out seven. Haidyn Terry pitched the entire game for the Lady Wolves, conceding 12 runs (six earned) on 13 hits.

In a non-conference matchup, Gina Barajas led Green River to a 20-7 victory over Worland, driving in five runs on two hits. Barajas’ offensive prowess, including a double in the third inning and a single in the second, contributed significantly to the Lady Wolves’ win.

Throughout the game, Green River displayed strong batting, with multiple players collecting hits and stealing bases. Kodi Allred and Terryn Avery each garnered three hits, while Danielle Maag and Chacee Shiner also contributed multiple hits. The team showcased discipline at the plate, accumulating nine walks, with Izzy Kelley and Gina Barajas leading in bases on balls.

Tomorrow, the Lady Wolves continue their fight to make the state championship against Cody. TRN Media will live-stream the conference game against Cody. You can find the stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and TRN Sports on YouTube.

Rock Springs

In their conference matchup, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers fell short against the Cody Varsity Fillies, losing 4-0. The Cody Fillies took an early lead with a single by Taydon Schoening in the bottom of the second inning, adding another run in the third when Rock Springs committed an error.

Riley Simone secured the win for the Cody Varsity Fillies, pitching a seven-inning shutout, allowing three hits while striking out nine and walking three. Payten Soltis took the loss for the Rock Springs Lady Tigers, pitching six innings, conceding four runs (three earned) on nine hits, with four strikeouts and no walks.

Tarin Anderson, Payten Soltis, and Rilynn Wester each managed a hit for Rock Springs, with Wester also stealing two bases.

In their non-conference game, Rock Springs couldn’t turn things around against the Fillies, suffering a 12-2 defeat.

The Lady Tigers briefly took the lead in the first inning with runs scored by Soltis on a sacrifice fly and Kyndall Turnwall on a fielder’s choice. However, the Fillies seized control in the second inning, scoring five runs on five hits, including a pivotal double by Violet Wollschlager that drove in two.

Ruby Florencio pitched for most of the game for Rock Springs, lasting four and one-third innings, allowing 12 runs (10 earned) on 15 hits, with two strikeouts and no walks. Turnwall and Soltis each contributed an RBI for Rock Springs, with Soltis leading the team with one hit in two at-bats.

The Lady Tigers have already secured a playoff birth but have one more conference game tomorrow to close out the regular season against Worland