Green River Bounces Back With First Conference Wins, Splits Weekend Series

GREEN RIVER — After dropping their first two conference games last week, the Green River Wolves softball team responded with back-to-back 4A South victories this weekend, taking down Cheyenne South on Friday and winning a walk-off thriller against Laramie on Saturday. The Wolves fell to Laramie in a non-conference rematch later that day to close out the home series.

Allred powers Wolves past Cheyenne South for first conference win

Green River’s offense came alive Friday in a 12-9 victory over Cheyenne South, marking the Wolves’ first conference win of the season.

Kodi Allred delivered a perfect day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a triple, double, and two singles while driving in three runs. Her bat led a 17-hit performance for the Wolves.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first, Green River responded with two runs in the bottom half, including an RBI single from Allred. A three-run rally in the third put the Wolves ahead, highlighted by Allred’s triple and a run-scoring double from Haidyn Terry.

Green River broke the game open in the fourth with five more runs. Allred doubled in two, and extra-base hits from Terry and Ally White kept the momentum rolling.

Terry pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs and striking out nine. With the win, Green River improved to 1-2 in conference play.

Rieck’s walk-off lifts Wolves to second straight conference win

On Saturday, Green River earned its second consecutive conference win, edging Laramie 6-5 in dramatic fashion. Down one in the bottom of the seventh, senior Emma Rieck delivered a two-out, two-run single to walk it off.

Laramie struck first with a four-run first inning, sparked by a double from Carson Milam and a three-run homer by Maddie Doser. Green River responded in the bottom half with RBI hits from Allred, Terry, and Danielle Maag, tying the game 4-4.

After six scoreless innings, Laramie regained the lead on an error in the seventh. But the Wolves wouldn’t go quietly. Allred singled, and Terry reached on a fielder’s choice before Maag’s base hit set the stage for Rieck’s game-winning knock.

Terry picked up her second win of the weekend, allowing four earned runs over seven innings. Allred went 3-for-4 and scored twice, while Rieck drove in two.

The win brought Green River to 2-2 in 4A South conference play.

Check out some photos from the game below.

Laramie explodes in non-conference rematch

In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Laramie got revenge in a non-conference matchup, defeating Green River 23-10.

The Plainsmen put up 17 runs in the third inning, turning a 4-4 tie into a blowout. They collected 12 hits in the frame, including extra-base contributions from Milam, Doser, Sanchez, and Witte.

Green River responded with a five-run rally in the bottom of the third, fueled by a three-RBI single from Terry and an RBI hit by Kelley, but the damage had already been done.

Emma Rieck took the loss in the circle, surrendering 22 runs (12 earned) in 2 2/3 innings. Terry finished with four RBIs and two hits, and Shiner, Allred, and Kelley each had multiple hits in the loss.