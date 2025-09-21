Green River Boys Claim Regional Crown Behind Strong Doubles Showing; Rock Springs Finishes Fifth

CHEYENNE — The Green River boys’ tennis team capped a dominant postseason run by winning the Class 4A South Regional championship this weekend in Cheyenne, edging Cheyenne Central for the team title. Rock Springs finished fifth overall, highlighted by a runner-up finish in No. 3 doubles.

At No. 1 singles, Green River’s Dylan Archibald entered as the No. 2 seed and rolled through his opening rounds with straight-set wins over Laramie’s Heidan Cho and Cheyenne Central’s David Smedley. In the championship, Archibald faced top-seeded Colin Crecelius of Cheyenne East, who had advanced without dropping a game. Crecelius secured the title 6-1, 6-3, with Archibald taking second.

Green River’s Aiden Neher earned third at No. 2 singles. After defeating South’s Cullen Whetham in the opener, Neher fell to Central’s Sammy Smedley in the semifinals before battling through the consolation bracket. He topped Rock Springs’ Matthew Wren in straight sets, then downed Torrington’s Silas Kiiskinen 6-2, 6-2 to claim third. Wren finished fourth after a strong run that included a win over Laramie’s Niels Wiederholt.

The Wolves dominated doubles play. At No. 1 doubles, the top-seeded team of Hokanson and Dodson lived up to their billing by sweeping every set on their way to the regional title. At No. 2 doubles, Arnold and Olson advanced to the championship match with a three-set semifinal win over Cheyenne East before falling to Central’s Collins and Spillman, finishing second. At No. 3 doubles, Bundy and Taylor also claimed a title, defeating Laramie in the semifinals before topping Rock Springs’ Ogden and Thompson 6-4, 6-0 in an all-Sweetwater County final.

For Rock Springs, Ogden and Thompson’s runner-up finish at No. 3 doubles provided the Tigers’ best result of the weekend. Wheatley and Swafford battled to three sets in their opening No. 1 doubles match before being sent to the consolation bracket, while Lemus and Walker at No. 2 doubles advanced to the third-place match but fell short against Cheyenne East.

With two doubles titles and a pair of top-three singles finishes, Green River edged Cheyenne Central for the overall team crown, clinching the regional championship. Rock Springs placed fifth in the team standings.