Green River Boys Dominate to Open Tennis Season

PARK COUNTY — The Green River and Rock Springs tennis teams opened their 2025 seasons this week with back-to-back road matches against Cody and Powell. The Wolves split their first two duals on Monday, while the Tigers picked up key wins on the girls’ side Tuesday.

The Wolves girls fell 4-1 to Cody, with the lone win coming in No. 3 doubles as the team of Johnson and Caldwell battled to a 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 victory. Cody swept the top two singles and doubles matches in straight sets.

On the boys’ side, Green River edged Cody 3-2 behind strong doubles play. The No. 1 pairing of Tanner Hokanson and Kaiden Dodson won a three-set thriller, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3), while the No. 3 duo of Taylor and Bundy also pulled out a comeback win, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4. Aiden Neher added a straight-sets win at No. 2 singles to secure the dual victory.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River carried that momentum into its matchup with Powell, where the boys won 4-1. Neher again won at No. 2 singles, and all three doubles teams posted straight-set victories. Hokanson and Dodson led the way with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles.

The Wolves girls fell just short against Powell, 3-2. Beutel claimed a win at No. 2 singles, 7-5, 6-4, while Johnson and Caldwell remained unbeaten at No. 3 doubles with a dominant 6-2, 6-0 victory.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The Tigers girls started Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Cody, highlighted by a sweep of the doubles matches. The No. 1 team of Harris and Pugmire rallied for a 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 win, while the pairings of Knudsen and Punches at No. 2 doubles, and Zancanella and Bear at No. 3 doubles, also came out on top.

Rock Springs then battled Powell, with the girls narrowly falling 3-2. Harris and Pugmire stayed unbeaten at No. 1 doubles, winning 7-5, 6-2, and Zancanella and Bear clinched another win at No. 3 doubles in straight tiebreak sets.

On the boys’ side, the Tigers ran into tough competition. Cody swept Rock Springs 5-0, winning all matches in straight sets. Against Powell, the Tigers picked up one victory as the No. 3 doubles team of Wren and Carlson outlasted Clark and Waite, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3. Powell took the dual 4-1.

Both Green River and Rock Springs open their home schedule on Thursday against Gillette’s Campbell County and Thunder Basin.