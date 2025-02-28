Green River Boys Falter in Quarterfinals at State

CASPER — For the first time in at least 56 years, the Green River Wolves failed to advance a wrestler to the semifinals at the WHSAA Boys State Wrestling Championships. This historic outcome marks the first time since at least 1969 that Green River has not had a representative in the semifinal round.

Despite qualifying 21 wrestlers for state, only 10 reached the quarterfinals, and all 10 fell short of advancing further. The day was filled with hard-fought battles, but ultimately, the Wolves were unable to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Quarterfinal Results

106 pounds:

Darris Todd opened with a decision win over Evan Propes from Kelly Walsh but was pinned in 1:01 by Sheridan’s Chi Simmons in the quarterfinals.

113 pounds:

Tavin Vendetti, the lone regional champion for Green River, started strong with a fall over Zander Tippetts of Evanston in just 1:08. However, Vendetti was pinned in 5:50 by Izaius McDonald from Cheyenne East in the quarterfinals.

120 pounds:

Kaleb Gunter secured a first-round victory with a fall over Evan Van Tuyl of Sheridan in 3:52 but was narrowly defeated by Wyatt Mason from Thunder Basin, 3-1, in the quarterfinals.

126 pounds:

Bentley Johnson pinned Ian Riesen of Sheridan in 2:24 but was later pinned in 5:02 by Thunder Basin’s Breckin Henry, who holds an impressive 39-3 record.

Jeramiah Musbach dominated Christopher Diaz from Kelly Walsh with an 18-0 tech fall in 3:57 but fell in the quarterfinals to Isael Beal of Cheyenne Central by major decision, 12-3.

157 pounds:

Maddux Hintz showcased his skills with a 15-0 tech fall over Grayson Zemski of Sheridan in just 1:57. However, he was edged out in the quarterfinals by Blake Edwards of Thunder Basin, 4-2.

165 pounds:

Jaydon Walther pinned Jaiden Ortega-Hand of Thunder Basin in 2:32 but lost a hard-fought quarterfinal match to Michael Rodriguez of Cheyenne Central, 15-8.

175 pounds:

Timothy Robinson secured a fall over Jacob Roper of Jackson Hole in 2:14 but was pinned by Kelten Crow of Sheridan, who remains undefeated at 50-0, in 1:40.

190 pounds:

Logan Bauers made quick work of Charles McColl from Cheyenne South, earning a pin in just 15 seconds. However, he was pinned by Trayson Hastings of Sheridan in 1:46 during the quarterfinals.

285 pounds:

Jakob Lloyd pinned William Bybee of Rock Springs in 1:07 but fell to Jamison Bade of Laramie by pinfall in 5:05.

Historic Low Point for Green River

The lack of semifinalists is an unprecedented result for Green River, highlighting the challenges faced during the first day of the state tournament. Despite the setbacks, the Wolves still have an opportunity to fight through the consolation rounds and can secure as high as third place individually.