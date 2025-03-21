Green River Boys Soccer Adjusting to 4A, Focused on Growth

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School boys soccer team is taking things one game at a time as they look to establish themselves in the 4A competition after taking second place in 3A last year. Head coach Josh Webb emphasized the team’s focus on steady improvement and key strategic goals.

“We are taking it one game at a time and trying to put ourselves in a good position for regionals,” Webb said. “Some of the goals we have set are to score first and to transition from defense to attack and from attack to defense at a faster pace, to move the ball quicker if the opponent allows us to, and to be more organized on the attack and more organized in our team shape in defending.”

Webb highlighted several key players who will play a crucial role in the team’s performance this year.

“Some key players to watch this year would be Maddux Hintz, our center back. He reads the game well and sets the pace for our attack and getting organized on the back line,” Webb said.

He also pointed to Iyzk Arellano as a difference-maker in the midfield.

“He plays midfield and is a very talented player. He is technical and shifty. He is a leader in the midfield. He can get himself out of pressure sometimes but can get himself into trouble sometimes when taking an extra touch on the ball. He is getting better at his distributing, and I believe he will get a lot better at it this year and have a good year,” Webb said.

The Wolves will rely on their attacking trio of Gavin Mares, Braxton Doak, and Ire Kuball to generate scoring opportunities, while Adian Morris and Dom Littlefield will be ones to watch on the defensive line.

“They are working together up top and playing as a team and creating a lot of scoring chances for us. The whole team in general is going to be fun to watch. We are a young team and have been in some big games,” Webb said.

One of the team’s biggest strengths is the players’ development and chemistry, built over years of playing together.

“Our biggest strengths are the boys’ development. They have been playing together for a long time and have been developed. Joe Vasco, Greg Doak, Perri Rubeck, and many other coaches have put some time into these boys and their mindset and grit. They do not give up, they just keep grinding games out and they see the game tactically,” Webb said.

Despite these strengths, Webb acknowledged that there is still room for improvement.

“Some of our areas we are improving on is our attack and transition and the way we move the ball,” he said. “Can we improve our scoring chances by are choices made in the attack 3rd and in around the box? And can our quick transitions lead to quicker scoring opportunities?”

The team faces new challenges this season as they move up to 4A competition.

“The challenges we face this season are bumping up to 4A. We have some very good opponents this year – Jackson, Rock Springs, and Kelly Walsh, etc. – and these high schools have depth and have a lot of upperclassmen, as we are mostly sophomores, freshmen, some juniors. We have to adjust our playing style and use our advantages to help us out,” Webb said.

He also noted that set pieces could pose a challenge due to the team’s height disadvantage.

“I think the height on set pieces may hurt us some, but we can defend those as best as we can and not give the opponent a lot of set pieces,” Webb said. “As for the team being so young, that can be a positive for the long hall.”

Webb emphasized that the team’s approach to overcoming these obstacles will involve intensive practice and game preparation.

“The biggest challenge will be moving from 3A to 4A and adjusting,” Webb said. “The way we plan to overcome that is to practice how we want to play and set a bar higher at our practice sessions, do our homework on our opponents, keep things positive, move the program’s development in the right direction, and keep our JV teams development loving in the right direction also.”

Webb credited his coaching staff for their dedication and teamwork in preparing the Wolves for the season ahead.

“I would also like to say thank you to the coaching staff around me. They do a good job and we are all on the same page and that makes this fun,” he said.