Green River Boys Tennis Close Perfect Regular Season

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River boys’ tennis team capped its regular season unbeaten, finishing 7-0 after a strong showing over the weekend against competition from Torrington, Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East. The Wolves will now turn their attention to next week’s regional tournament, with the state championships following in two weeks.

Green River opened Thursday in Laramie with a sweep over Torrington. Dylan Archibald and Aiden Neher claimed straight-set wins in singles, while all three doubles pairs dropped only three total games on the way to a 5-0 team victory. The girls also swept Torrington 5-0, led by Rylin Arnell and Amanda Davis in singles play.

Rock Springs joined Green River in Laramie against Torrington. The Lady Tigers earned a 4-1 win highlighted by tight three-set victories from singles players Aidyn Hood and Addie Aanerud. The Rock Springs boys edged Torrington 3-2, securing all three doubles matches.

On Friday in Rock Springs, Green River boys continued their dominance with a 5-0 win over Cheyenne South, again sweeping both singles and doubles in straight sets. The Lady Wolves battled to a 3-2 team win, securing the deciding points in doubles play. Rock Springs also topped Cheyenne South 3-2 on both the boys’ and girls’ sides.

Saturday brought stiffer competition. The Green River boys edged Cheyenne Central 3-2 behind wins from Archibald at No. 1 singles, the Hokanson/Dodson doubles team and the Taylor/Bundy duo. The Lady Wolves, meanwhile, fell 5-0 to Central. Later in the day, the girls bounced back with a 3-2 victory over Cheyenne East, while the boys pulled out another 3-2 win, once again leaning on doubles strength to clinch.

Results from Rock Springs’ matches against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East were not available at the time of publication.

With the regular season wrapped up, Green River’s boys enter the postseason unbeaten as they look to carry momentum into regionals.