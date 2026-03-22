Green River Boys Unbeaten, Others Split as Soccer Season Kicks Off

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The opening week of the high school soccer season brought a mix of early momentum and growing pains for Green River and Rock Springs, with every team earning at least one win and the Green River boys emerging as the lone undefeated squad.

Green River’s boys team opened with back-to-back victories, while the Green River girls and both Rock Springs teams each split their first two matches to begin the season 1-1.

Green River started the week Friday at home against Evanston with a sweep. The Lady Wolves controlled the first half, building a 3-0 lead behind two goals from Isa Vasco and another from Brookelyn Phillips. Vasco added a third goal in the second half to secure a 4-2 win.

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The Wolves boys followed with a dominant 6-0 victory. Freshman Tommy Vasco made an immediate impact, assisting Niko Macias for the first goal of the season before scoring his first high school goal later in the half. Izyk Arellano also found the net as Green River built a 3-0 halftime lead.

Vasco added two more goals in the second half and assisted Braxton Doak as the Wolves pulled away.

Rock Springs opened its season on the road Friday at Riverton, dropping both matches in a pair of competitive games. The Lady Tigers fell 6-4 despite two goals from Taliah Knudsen and additional scores from AJ Guzman and Izzy Gibbons. The Tigers boys were shut out 2-0.

Rock Springs responded Saturday at home, sweeping Evanston to even its record. The girls earned a 2-1 win after a scoreless first half. Evanston struck first before Gibbons tied the match and later scored again with about 10 minutes remaining to give the Tigers the lead for good.

The Tigers boys followed with a 4-1 win. Alan Velazquez scored early before Evanston equalized on a corner kick to make it 1-1 at halftime. Rock Springs took control late, as Mark Hamilton broke the tie with about 20 minutes remaining. Ethan Brewster added a goal seven minutes later, and Steven Leon scored shortly after to put the match out of reach.

Green River closed out the weekend Saturday by hosting Riverton, splitting the doubleheader. The Lady Wolves fell 5-1, with Phillips scoring their lone goal after the team trailed 2-1 at halftime.

The Wolves boys remained unbeaten with a 6-2 victory. Vasco scored twice in the first half, while Doak added a goal to give Green River a 3-1 halftime lead. Vasco added two more goals in the second half, and Macias also scored to complete the win.

With multiple matches played across opening weekend, this week’s honor shifts to a broader recognition.

Tommy Vasco has been named the Pitt Construction Player of the Week after an outstanding debut for Green River. The freshman finished with seven total goals across two matches, helping lead the Wolves to a 2-0 start and making an immediate impact in his first week of high school soccer.