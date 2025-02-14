Green River Candlelight Vigil Planned for Byron Shooting Survivor

GREEN RIVER — A candlelight vigil will take place Friday evening at Wolves Stadium to show support for the survivor of the shooting in Byron earlier this week.

The vigil takes place at 5:30 p.m. Residents throughout Wyoming will host similar vigils in support of Olivia Blackmer, the seven-year-old survivor of a murder-suicide shooting that resulted in the deaths of her mother and three siblings.

Attendees are asked to bring a candle or use their cell phone light to show community support.