Green River Candlelight Vigil Planned for Byron Shooting Survivor

GREEN RIVER —  A candlelight vigil will take place Friday evening at Wolves Stadium to show support for the survivor of the shooting in Byron earlier this week.

The vigil takes place at 5:30 p.m. Residents throughout Wyoming will host similar vigils in support of Olivia Blackmer, the seven-year-old survivor of a murder-suicide shooting that resulted in the deaths of her mother and three siblings. 

Attendees are asked to bring a candle or use their cell phone light to show community support.

