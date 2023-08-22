Green River Celebrates Community at 2023 River Festival

GREEN RIVER — The annual River Festival has yet again proven itself to be a thriving community event that not only brings residents together to enjoy a variety of entertainment, but also gives back to that same community.

Green River Chamber CEO Lisa Herrera said the event is a lot of work but it’s always worth it.

“It is a lot of work to host but it is amazing to see everyone,” Herrera said. “A huge Thank you to the Green River Chamber Board of Directors, the Hole in the Wall Gang, our generous sponsors, our amazing volunteers, the City of Green River, Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism and I can not say enough about my staff they always go above and beyond. These amazing ladies have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into hosting this event.”

The beloved shrimp boil was a massive hit with the Chamber selling out all 800 tickets. Additionally, through the Duckorating for Bills and Duck Race events, the Chamber is able to make monetary donations to local organizations.

Duckorating for Bills brought in $1,358.20, which is being donated to Southwest Wyoming BMX. Additionally, the Duck Race proceeds, which are yet to be determined, are going to be donated to the Friends of the Green Belt to go towards improvements to the Green Belt Pathway System.

One of the community’s favorite attractions at the River Festival is the Car & Bike Show. This year’s show brought in over 56 vehicles, making the competition for the best vehicles a tough one.

“It’s always great to see all the variety in vehicles,” Green River Chamber Office Manager Jessica Hunter said.

The Car & Bike Show takes place every River Festival at Evers Park. This year, ten participants’ cars, bikes, and trucks stood out above the pack.

“The Sweetwater Rodders Car Show Club helps us out with the show and they do such an amazing job,” Green River Chamber CEO Lisa Herrera said. “This year Monte Tanner took over the show, it was his first year and he did an amazing job.”

Check out the River Festival Car & Bike Show winners below:

Car Winners

Green River Chamber of Commerce photo

Andrew Hinojosa, 1969 Pontiac Firebird

Green River Chamber of Commerce photo

Joe Attebury, 1960 Chevy Biscayne

Green River Chamber of Commerce photo

Kole Burnett, 1969 Chevy Camaro

Green River Chamber of Commerce photo

Steven Hulse, 1972 Dodge Dart

Bike Winners

Green River Chamber of Commerce photo

Terry Mosteller, 2008 Heritage Soft tail Classic

Green River Chamber of Commerce photo

Patrick Kish, 1848 Indian Chief

Truck Winners

Green River Chamber of Commerce photo

S. Smith, 1924 Ford truck

Green River Chamber of Commerce photo

Kale Pitt, 1949 Chevy 3100

Green River Chamber of Commerce photo

Rob Hardman, 1942 Chevy 350

Green River Chamber of Commerce photo

Randy Johnson, 1952 Chevy 3100

More Photos

Check out more more photos of the River Festival and the Car & Bike Show below.