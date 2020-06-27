Green River Chamber Announces Harry Holler as the 2020 Distinguished Citizen

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Chamber has announced Harry Holler as the recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Citizen award.

If you have every met Harry, you would not forget what he does. Harry has worked tirelessly to bring attention to our local servicemen and women. He wants to make sure EACH of them is recognized and works with the City of Green River to do so.

During the Holidays, he helps bring everyone together for the Holiday Cards for heroes. He has worked with the schools to make cards that are sent to the Armed Forces members that are serving overseas and will not be able to come home for the holidays. This program has been a huge success and he has done this for many years.

Harry has also requested Flags be flown overseas in honor of the City of Green River, the City of Rock Springs, and for the Emergency Services.

We would like to thank Harry Holler for his service, and honor him with the special award of truly being a “Distinguished citizen” who is always honoring those that serve our country.

Congratulations, Harry!