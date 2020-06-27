Green River Chamber Announces Volunteers of the Year

GREEN RIVER — Shirley Maes and Lydia Montoya have been announced as the recipients of the Green River Chamber’s 2019 Volunteer of the Year award.

This year as we recognize our Volunteer of the year award, we are thankful to give this special award to volunteers whom have given to the community through the Chamber, the Chamber said. Volunteering is an important part to every organization. Volunteering enables individuals to make a positive impact on his or her community.

This year’s award goes the duo who has been volunteering their time assembling the monthly newsletter at the Chamber for more than 10 years. The Chamber said they have enjoyed hearing their laughter throughout the years as the work together. They not only accomplish a big job for the Chamber, but make the Chamber staff smile too.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Congratulations, Shirley and Lydia! Thanks for all you do.