Green River Chamber Awards Community Excellence

GREEN RIVER– The Green River Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual April’s Lunch and Learn Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, in which special guest US Senator Mike Enzi, his wife Diana, and his staff were in attendance.

Also in attendance were City of Green River Communications Administrator Amanda Cavaz, URA/Main Street Director Jennie Melvin, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Green River Chamber Board of Directors, and community members.

The award winners were chosen for the impact they have had on the City of Green River as an outstanding business, citizen, and volunteer.

Winners

Outstanding Business of 2019- Rose Floral

Volunteer of 2018- Trooper Barry Tippy, Local Wyoming Highway Patrol

Distinguished Citizen of 2019- Gale Ann Bacila