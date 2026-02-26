Green River Chamber to Host Duckorating for Bills Fundraiser for Senior Center

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Chamber of Commerce is hosting its fourth Duckorating for Bills fundraiser to support Golden Hour Senior Center.

The chamber will hand out 11 ducks to decorate using a family-friendly theme of the decorator’s choosing, then voted on by the community. The ducks cost $25 each. Voting is done through monetary donations, with one dollar being one vote. The ducks will collect votes from April 6 to July 16, with the ducks being due back to the chamber July 17. The winner will be announced July 27 on the chamber’s Facebook page.

There will be four award categories: Leader of the Quack – People’s Choice, John Wesley Fowl Award, Mallard Award, and the Fire Quacker Award for entries by children aged 12 and under.